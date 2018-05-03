Intelsat -9.7% after mention at Tilson short conference

Intelsat (NYSE:I) -- recently surging due to the FCC's warming up to its ideas to monetize C-band satellite frequencies -- is sliding 9.7% as 221B's Jillian McIntyre makes the case for shorting the company's stock at Whitney Tilson's short-selling conference.

McIntyre, who ran the short book at the UK-based Children's Investment Fund, says the C band is tough to monetize in the short term, and investors that are focused on spectrum auctions should be worried about the company as a going concern.

She estimates a $400M-$500M raise in capital that's unlikely to finance spectrum needs, points to questionable accounting, and notes a former lender estimated three years until C band monetization.

She points to an employee quote on Glassdoor: "It's time to run for the hills."