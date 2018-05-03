CACI International up 3% post Q3 results

CACI International (CACI +3% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 2.8% Y/Y to $1.12B.

Revenue by Customer: Department of defense $747.2M (+6.7% Y/Y); Federal civilian agencies $299.3M (-6.5% Y/Y); Commercial & other $77.6M (+17.7% Y/Y).

Revenue by Contract: Cost reimbursable $558.9M (+6.2% Y/Y); Fixed price $368.5M (+5.4% Y/Y); Time & materials $196.7M (-6.5% Y/Y).

Q3 overall margins: Operating increased 310 bps to 9.3%; Adj. EBITDA increased 300 bps to 10.9% & Net margin increased 200 bps to 5.7%.

Contract awards of $1.4B; Contract funding orders were $1.1B; total backlog $11B & Funded backlog of $1.9B.

2018 Outlook: Revenue of $4.4-4.5B; Net income of $285-291M; effective corporate tax rate of -3.4% & EPS of $11.26-11.5.

