NRG Energy spikes to multiyear high following strong Q1 results

NRG Energy (NRG +5.2% ) surges to three-and-a-half-year highs after Q1 earnings and revenues soundly beat analyst expectations.

NRG says Q1 adjusted EBITDA in the retail segment totaled $188M, up from $133M in the year-ago quarter due to lower operating costs and higher gross margin with increased customer count, higher customer usage and favorable weather; Q1 adjusted EBITDA in the generation segment was $147M, up from $54M in the year-ago quarter.

NRG maintains guidance for FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $2.8B-$3B and cash flow from operations of $2.015B-$2.215B.

The company says it transformation plan is on track with $80M in cost savings realized in Q1, and continues to expect as much as $3.2B in cash proceeds from asset sales.

"Asset sales are underway and we expect to close them in the second half of this year," says NRG CEO Mauricio Gutierrez. "Right-sizing our portfolio and transitioning our platform to be more customer-driven leaves us well-positioned for market upside this summer and beyond."