More on Teledyne Technologies Q1 results

Teledyne Technologies (TDY +1.1% ) Q1 sales grew 22.9% Y/Y to $695.6M (organic growth 7.9%).

Digital Imaging sales +81.4% Y/Y to $206.4M, reflecting incremental sales of $69.5M from e3v acquisition and higher sales of X-ray detectors, infrared sensors and machine vision cameras.

Instrumentation sales +2.7%Y/Y to $239M, reflecting higher sales of test and measurement instrumentation and environmental instrumentation.

Aerospace & Defense electronics sales +17.3% Y/Y to $178.2M reflecting higher sales of defense electronics and $10.7M sales from e2v.

Engineered systems sales +6.5% Y/Y to $72M reflecting higher marine manufacturing and missile defense programs.

Q1 overall operating margin was up by 303 bps to 12.7%. Segment operating margins: Instrumentation declined by 134 bps to 11.6%, digital imaging improved by 349 bps to 16.7%, aerospace & defense electronics improved by 146 bps to 17.8% and Engineered systems declined by 95 bps to 10%.

Q218 Guidance: EPS $1.85-1.90

FY18 Outlook raised: EPS $7.67-7.77 from $7.51-7.61; effective tax rate 21.4%.

Previously: Teledyne beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (May 3)