3M edges higher as RBC upgrades, citing valuation after recent swoon

3M (MMM +0.6% ) is modestly higher after RBC Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $238 price target, raised from $227, saying the stock's "four-month swoon" has taken the P-E ratio to its historical relative support level of a five-percentage point discount to its multi-industry peers.

The stock has slumped 24% since its Jan. 26 record close of $258.63, including a near-10% selloff since the company issued a disappointing Q1 earnings report and lowered the top end of its EPS guidance range.

RBC analyst Deane Dray says the stock's decline implies "an attractive entry point for one of the sector's highest quality of earnings names," and Q1 results appear "contained to familiar/shorter-duration pressures in auto, dental and consumer electronics."