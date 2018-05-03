Morgan Stanley sees upside on Kraft Heinz

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Grainger stays positive on Kraft Heinz (KHC +2.1% ) following the food company's "refreshingly uneventful" Q1 earnings report.

The MS upside case: "We continue to see favorable risk-reward here, driven by: (i) Very moderate underlying growth expectations, with management targeting only +LSD EBITDA growth despite the flow through of residual synergies and incremental productivity; (ii) Essentially zero value for prospective M&A, despite the company's significant access to capital and lower valuations across the Food sector; and (iii) The stock's significantly YTD underperformance (-29%,vs.Food -13%)."

The investment firm keeps an Overweight rating on Kraft and lowers its price target to $66 (+20% upside).