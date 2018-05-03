Verizon shareholders aligned with board at annual meeting

Verizon's (VZ -0.3% ) annual meeting today went by the books, with preliminary results showing shareholders approving all directors for a new term along with two management proposals, and defeating shareholder proposals.

All 11 directors were re-elected to another one-year term, and shareholders ratified the company's auditor and approved compensation for named executives.

Meanwhile, six shareholder proposals lost: on expanded ability to call special meetings; to issue a lobbying activities report; to adopt an independent chair policy; to report on feasibility of including cybersecurity/data privacy metrics in executives' incentive compensation; to amend exec compensation clawback policy; and change investment options under nonqualified savings.