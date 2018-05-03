Avis -12%, full-year EPS forecast soft

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) -12% on 6x trading volume.

CAR said yesterday it sees full-year adjusted EPS of $2.90-3.75 (midpoint $3.325) vs. consensus of $3.37 (Bloomberg).

Peer Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) is -9% in sympathy.

Nonetheless, Avis's headline sales, Ebitda and EPS were all well ahead of expectations, Deutsche Bank's Chris Woronka said in a note today. He believes bulls were hoping CAR would raise, instead of shrink, full-year guidance.

Woronka says CAR is in a better position to keep expectations in check, and potentially beat and raise next quarter. Notes the most important earnings drivers - demand, pricing, and fleet costs - continue to move in the right direction.