Sprouts Farmers Market reeling after soft guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -13.1% ) falls sharply after the grocery store company lowers its full-year forecast for comparable sales to a range of +1.5% to +2.5%.

The company's full-year profit guidance for EPS of $1.22 to $1.28 has a mid-point just below the consensus mark of $1.26.

Partially behind the soft guidance, Sprouts is feeling the impact of lower food prices and the transitioning out of the Amazon Prime delivery business.

Previously: Sprouts Farmers Market beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (May 3)