Sprouts Farmers Market reeling after soft guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -13.1%) falls sharply after the grocery store company lowers its full-year forecast for comparable sales to a range of +1.5% to +2.5%.
The company's full-year profit guidance for EPS of $1.22 to $1.28 has a mid-point just below the consensus mark of $1.26.
Partially behind the soft guidance, Sprouts is feeling the impact of lower food prices and the transitioning out of the Amazon Prime delivery business.
