Boingo Wireless -2.3% on Cloverdale mention at short conference

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is turning lower, down 2.3% in the past few minutes, as its number comes up at Whitney Tilson's Kase Learning short conference.

Jon Gattman of Cloverdale Capital Management is highlighting a case on the company, noting retail revenue is declining on 5G prospects, and the company's military revenue is also declining with the wrap-up of a deployment to bases.

Meanwhile, the company's growth driver, distributed antenna systems, is growing EBITDA at the expense of actual operating cash, he says. It's trading at 13x EBITDA, like a tower company, but EBITDA isn't reflective of the cash flows.