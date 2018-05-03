Ball Corp. -3% as North/Central American unit underperforms

Ball Corp. (BLL -2.7% ) drops as much as 4.5% despite posting better than expected Q1 earnings, as relative weakness in North and Central American beverage packaging outweighs strong performances in South America and Europe

BLL says North and Central American results were lower Y/Y due to anticipated effects of start-up costs, lower volumes and higher freight associated with the multi-plant network optimization program; beverage packaging for North and Central America contributed 40% of BLL's 2017 revenues.

In today's earnings conference call, BLL advised not to read too much into Q1 results for North America, as segment operating earnings should grow for the balance of the year, benefiting from fixed cost savings in late 2018 and beyond.

Source: Bloomberg First Word