Activision halted for news pending (updated)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is halted, down 5.1% , for news pending.

After a flat day, shares have taken a downturn in the past hour even as the market recouped losses.

Dow Jones published headlines around the company's earnings, which are due after the close tonight. The company may be about to release its full results.

Updated 2:44 p.m.: Peers have jumped: EA +3% ; TTWO +1.7% .

Updated 2:52 p.m.: Dow Jones confirms to CNBC that it "inadvertently" broke an embargo on the earnings news: "We have issued a correction and are reviewing our processes."

Updated 3:04 p.m.: Results are out; new details are here and here. Shares will resume trading at 3:30 p.m. ET.