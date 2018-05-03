PBF Energy sees further decline in renewable fuels costs

PBF Energy (PBF +0.2% ) says its spending on federal fuel blending mandates may fall by a third this year on optimism that Congress or the White House will change the program.

PBF estimates FY 2018 renewables fuels costs at $200M, down from $293.7M in 2017, amid speculation that the Trump administration will approve changes to the mandates.

"Obviously it is a crazy roller coaster ride, but as we get closer to a world with lower RIN prices, PBF is one of the largest beneficiaries of that," VP of finance Matthew Lucey said on today's earnings conference call. "We are cautiously optimistic and continue to work the program."

Even without a permanent solution, "discussions on ways to fix the RFS and small refinery waivers granted by the EPA have had the effect of lowering RIN prices and thereby reducing a significant headwind for our business," CEO Tom Nimbley said.

