Ad Com thumbs down on Mallinckrodt's stannsoporfin; shares down 7%

Mallinckrodt (MNK -7% ) is down on average volume on the heels of a negative vote from a joint FDA Ad Com meeting. The committee members voted 16 - 7 (1 abstain) that there was not sufficient evidence to support the effectiveness of stannsoporfin for the proposed indication.

The company was also presented as a short thesis at Whitney Tilson's investor conference.

Previously: Ad Com Thursday for Mallinckrodt's stannsoporfin for elevated blood bilirubin in neonates (May 1)

Update: In a statement, Mallinckrodt said the vote was actually 21 - 3 against approval, adding that it will work closely with the FDA as the review process continues and it is evaluating alternatives for the program.