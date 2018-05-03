Clean Harbors +4% as Canaccord upgrades to Buy

Clean Harbors (CLH +4% ) is higher after Canaccord Genuity upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $60 price target, raised from $54, following Q1 earnings and ahead of an improving environment for waste streams and pricing.

Key drivers of Canaccord's constructive view include higher oil prices and associated investment, stable base oil, and tax cuts driving domestic capital spending, higher value waste streams and higher incinerator pricing.

Canaccord particularly likes CLH management's discipline with respect to guidance, which the firm believes will yield several positive revisions to estimates in the coming quarters and thus deliver meaningful upside for the shares within the next 12 months.