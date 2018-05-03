Amazon halts Seattle building awaiting council tax vote

Amazon (AMZN +0.2% ) halts planning for a new office building in Seattle due to a pending city council vote on a tax that would apply to the tech giant.

Amazon’s project would have created more than 7K jobs in the buildings aside from the construction workers and neighboring businesses that would’ve gotten more business.

Amazon VP Drew Herdener in a statement to Reuters: “Pending the outcome of the head tax vote by City Council, Amazon has paused all construction planning on our Block 18 project in downtown Seattle and is evaluating options to sub-lease all space in our recently leased Rainer Square building.”

The council vote is expected on May 14.

