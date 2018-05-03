Early Activision earnings: A beat, low guidance; shares to resume trading (updated)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI -5.1% ) has released Q1 results early after an inadvertent Dow Jones leak of details in the report, and while the company beat consensus for Q1, its full-year guidance trails the Street.

Shares were halted earlier after dipping 5% following the DJ headlines. Quotes will resume at 3:25 p.m ET, with trading resuming at 3:30 p.m.

First-quarter revenues, bookings and EPS hit a record.

For 2018, it's guiding to non-GAAP net revenues of $7.48B (allowing for $120M impact of GAAP deferrals), lagging consensus for $7.51B. It also sees EPS of $2.51 (allowing for GAAP deferrals of $0.05/share), below consensus for $2.61.

For Q2, it's forecasting net revenues of $1.35B (-$205M impact of GAAP deferral) and EPS of $0.31 (-$0.15 impact of GAAP deferral).

Conference call to come on schedule at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release