CNX Midstream, CNX Resources both beat Q1 earnings estimates

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM -1.1% ) is lower despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and an 8% Y/Y increase in revenues, as distributable cash flow slips by $1.1M from the prior-year quarter to $29.2M.

CNXM reaffirms guidance for FY 2018 throughput of 1.15B-1.24B cfe/day and forecasts full-year adjusted EBITDA of $150M-$165M.

CNXM also says it added 52 more wells and 16K acres in the Utica shale formation in western Pennsylvania to its portfolio, increasing its commitments to 192 total wells over the next five years; the company says the deal will extend its 15% distribution growth target by an extra year to 2023.

Also, CNX Resources (CNX -0.3% ) easily beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations, as it sold 129.5B cfe of natural gas, up 36% Y/Y, driven primarily from Utica Shale volumes.

CNX reaffirms FY 2018 total production guidance of 500B-525B cfe and capex attributable to CNX of $790M-$915M, as well as adjusted 2018 EBITDA attributable to CNX of $825M-$850M, which includes $60M-$90M of EBITDA related to CNX's ownership in CNXM.