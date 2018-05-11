Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of May 13 - 19 for healthcare investors:

Sunday (5/13): 14th Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices, Madrid, Spain (4 days). Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID): Preclinical data on TAK-935/OV935 and OV329.

Tuesday (5/15): FDA action date for Evolus' (NASDAQ:EOLS) prabotulinumtoxinA for the treatment of frown lines (will compete with Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) BOTOX).

Wednesday (5/16): Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) review of Consumer and Medical Device businesses (2:30 pm ET).

ASCO abstract drop.

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting, Chicago (4 days). Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA): use of CRISPR/Cas9 in hard-to-treat cancers. UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE): multiple presentations. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT): multiple presentations. Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD): AT132 in X-linked myotubular myopathy, AT342 in Crigler Najjar syndrome, AT982 in Pompe disease. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR): multiple presentations. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT): multiple presentations. Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD): Pipeline update. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS): three posters on off-the-shelf CAR-Ts.

International Investigative Dermatology Conference, Orlando, FL (4 days). RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII): RXI-109 for dermal scars, Samcyprone for common warts, self-administered RNAi compounds for hyperpigmentation.

World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress, London. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI): Phase 2 data on NurOwn in ALS. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO): Preclinical data on therapeutic liver tissue in type 1 tyrosinemia.

American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists Annual Meeting, Boston (5 days). Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT): Launch of Afirma Xpression Atlas and presentation of real-world data.

Thursday (5/17): FDA Ad Com review: Approaches for demonstrating effectiveness of group B strep vaccines in pregnant women to protect newborn infants.

Friday (5/18): American Urological Association Annual Meeting, San Francisco (4 days). Eleven Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:EBIO): Phase 3 Vicinium data in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN): Phase 3 data on UGN-101 in upper tract urothelial cancer. GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI): Phase 2 enobosarm data in postmenopausal women with urinary incontinence.

American Thoracic Society International Conference, San Diego (6 days). Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN): Phase 2 data on KD025 in ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA): COPD data on lead candidate RPL554.