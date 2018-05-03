Tracking Morgan Stanley's rebound

via Liz Hoffman at the WSJ

"It was a high-wire act. I wasn’t naive,” says Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO James Gorman. "We didn’t have a choice. The path we were on was not sustainable.”

Gorman didn't rise through the ranks in the typical fashion of a trader or rainmaker, but instead as a McKinsey consultant. He shut down the bank's prop trading desks and shrank the fixed-income operation, while doubling down on wealth management with the purchase of Smith Barney.

Numbering 16K, brokers today outnumber bankers and traders at Morgan Stanley, and account for more revenue than those groups. And they do it without taking the sorts of risks which raise the concern of regulators and investors.

2017 profits were nearly triple that of 2014, and the bank's market cap - as low as $7B at one point during the financial crisis - topped $100B this year. Morgan Stanley today is worth more than Goldman Sachs.

