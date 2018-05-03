Report: Charter aims wireless service launch for June 30

Charter Communications (CHTR -0.8% ) is aiming to launch a wireless phone service on June 30, according to DSL Reports.

In doing so, Spectrum Mobile will largely follow in the footsteps of cable peer (and wireless partner) Comcast (CMCSA -0.9% ), mirroring the pricing of Comcast's Xfinity Mobile as well as the use of Verizon (NYSE:VZ) for cell coverage.

It's said to offer "unlimited" data for $45/month to those subscribing to Charter's fixed-line broadband, according to the report. (High data speeds will be throttled after 20 GB of usage.) Customers can also pay by the gigabyte of data for $12 each.