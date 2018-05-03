Marathon Oil +6% as earnings, revenues, production all beat estimates

Marathon Oil (MRO +6% ) surges to within a penny of its 52-week high after reporting strong beats for Q1 earnings and revenues, which jumped 62% Y/Y to $1.73B.

Q1 total production rose 20% Y/Y to 398K net boe/day, with U.S.production averaging 284K net boe/day and U.S. oil production averaging 164K bbl/day, both up 9% Q/Q on a divestiture-adjusted basis.

Q1 U.S. E&P unit production costs were $5.89/boe, which MRO expects will moderate through 2018 as it implements plans to access additional infrastructure.

MRO expects Q2 U.S. production of 280K-290K net boe/day and international output of 110K-115K boe/day; for the full year, MRO forecasts 25%-30% annualized growth in U.S. resource plays, up from prior guidance of 20%-25% growth, which the company says is trending toward the high end of the range.

MRO says it full-year capex budget remains at $2.3B.