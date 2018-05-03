Instagram quietly debuts native payments

Instagram (FB -1% ) has quietly added a native payments feature for some users, TechCrunch notes.

The company confirmed the limited rollout, which could add a new revenue stream as Instagrammers shop and pay for salon appointments using linked payment cards without leaving the app.

Early usage is for reservation apps like dinner-app Resy, while Instagram say in the future it can enable direct payments for things like movie payments -- and in any case allow for easier impulse buying if "shoppable tags" are included in posts.