Herbalife Nutrition Q1 sales up 7%; EPS up 10%; guidance raised; shares up 1% after hours

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Q1 results ($M): Net sales: 1,176.9 (+6.8%).

Net income: 82.1 (-3.6%); non-GAAP net income: 106.5 (-0.6%); EPS: 1.08 (+10.2%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.40 (+12.9%); cash flow ops: 156.2 (-11.0%).

Volume points by region: North America: 303.2 (+0.2%); EMEA: 294.7 (+7.5%); Asia Pacific: 286.6 (+9.9%); Mexico: 221.8 (-1.6%); South & Central America: 148.5 (-3.1%); China: 141.1 (-22.5%); Total: 1,395.9 (-0.2%).

2018 guidance: Volume point growth: 3 - 7% from 2 - 6%; net sales growth: 9 - 13%; EPS: $3.95 - 4.35 (pre-split) from $3.82 - 4.22; non-GAAP EPS: $5.05 - 5.45 (pre-split) from $4.60 - 5.00.

Q2 guidance: Volume point growth: 4 - 8%; net sales growth: 8.5 - 12.5%; EPS: $0.90 - 1.10 (pre-split); non-GAAP EPS: $1.15 - 1.35 (pre-split).