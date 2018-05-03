New York Mortgage posts relatively strong Q1

Q1 net income of $23.7M or $0.21 per share vs. $0.21 earned in Q4. Dividend is $0.20.

March 31 book value per share of $5.79 down from $6 three months earlier. Today's close of $6.02 is a 4% premium to March 31 book.

Economic return (the dividend plus the change in book value) for the quarter of about zero - better than most mREITs in Q1.

Helping was net interest margin rising 47 basis points to 286 basis points.

Conference call tomorrow at 9 ET

