Reuters: U.S. lifts Keystone pipeline pressure restrictions

Pressure restrictions on TransCanada’s (TRP +0.3% ) Keystone oil pipeline have been lifted by U.S. pipeline safety regulators, Reuters reports.

TRP had shut down the 590K pipeline links Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries after a spill in South Dakota and was ordered to operate at reduced pressure since late November.

A return to full capacity on the line is expected to help relieve a bottleneck in Alberta, where increased production has clashed with a shortage of pipeline and rail capacity.

The restrictions had “minor impact on our throughput," TRP's head of liquids Paul Miller said last week in an earnings conference call, so "I don’t anticipate seeing a tremendous increase in our throughput once it’s lifted, based on some of the changes we’ve made already.”