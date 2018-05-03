Shake Shack posts surprise positive comp

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reports same-shack sales rose 1.7% in Q1 to top the estimate for a 0.4% dip for the quarter.

Price/mix contribution was up 5.9% to offset a 4.2% decline in traffic.

Shake-level operating margin as a percentage of sales improved 350 bps to 28.5%.

Adjusted operating profit margin rose 40 bps to 16.3% of sales.

The company still plans to open 32 to 35 new domestic company-owned shacks.

Shake Shack expects 2018 revenue of $446M to $450M.

Shares of Shake Shack are up 3.35% AH to $49.00.

