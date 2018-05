Q1 net investment income of $37M or $0.63 per share vs. $31.2M and $0.57 a year ago. Distributable NII per share of $0.67 vs. $0.61. Dividends of $0.57.

Net increase in net assets from operations of $34.5M or $0.59 per share vs. $31.5M and $0.57 a year ago.

Net asset value per share of $23.67 vs. $23.53 last quarter.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

