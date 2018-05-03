Viavi Solutions +6.8% on Q3 beats, downside guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares pop 6.8% on Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 12% Y/Y revenue growth.

Downside Q4 has revenue from $243M to $267M (consensus: $225.35M) and EPS from $0.08 to $0.12 (consensus: $0.14). Company expects operating margin in OSP to be “significantly down” but operations should rebound in the September quarter.

Revenue breakdown: Network Enablement, $127M (+23%); Service Enablement, $30.1M (+4.9%); Optical Security and Performance Products, $62.3M (-2.5%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 61.3% (-90 bps); operating margin, 15.1% (+320bps); income from operations, $33.2M (+42% Y/Y); cash and equivalents, $738M.

