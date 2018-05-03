Camden Property Trust edges lower after results, guidance update

Q1 adjusted FFO of $1.04 per share vs. $0.99 earned one year ago.

Same-property revenue up 3.3% Y/Y; expenses up 2.1%; NOI up 4%. Occupancy of 95.4% up 70 basis points.

Thanks to lower expected expenses, full-year same-store NOI growth now seen at 2.7% at the midpoint, up 20 basis points from previous. The midpoint of FFO per share continues to be seen at $4.72 - Street is at $4.75.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

