Pandora +8.4% after narrower Q1 loss than expected

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 8.4% after hours following a narrower-than-expected loss in its Q1 earnings and revenues that unexpectedly turned slightly higher on subscriptions.

Sub revenues made up for a drop in advertising, as well as the absence of $27.8M in ticketing revenues from the sale of Ticketfly in September.

Excluding Australia/New Zealand (where service was discontinued) and Ticketfly, revenues rose 12%, and sub revenue rose 63%.

GAAP net loss narrowed slightly, to $131.7M from a year-ago $132.3M. EBITDA of -$73.3M was slightly wider than last year's -$71.3M.

During the quarter, "we improved audience metrics—in part by increasing usage of Premium Access, which gives ad-supported listeners the ability to enjoy Pandora Premium after viewing a 15-second ad," CEO Roger Lynch says. "We also accelerated our ad-tech roadmap with the acquisition of AdsWizz, and launched exciting new product features like personalized playlists."

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $214.6M (down 3.9%); Subscription and other, $104.7M (up 61.3%).

Advertising RPM hit an all-time Q1 high of $55.52 (up 9% Y/Y).

Cash and investments were $544.4M at quarter's end, compared to last quarter's $500.8M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

