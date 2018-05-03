Sarepta teams up with Myonexus to develop gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) inks an agreement with privately held Myonexus Therapeutics to jointly develop gene therapies for various forms of limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), disorders affecting the muscles of the hips and shoulders.

Myonexus' lead candidate is MYO-101 for the treatment of beta-sarcoglycanopathy, a severe form of LGMD.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sarepta will pay $60M upfront, development milestones which include an option acquire Myonexus and payments up to $45M over a two-year evaluation period if all the development milestones are met.