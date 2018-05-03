Fluor -11% after big Q1 earnings miss, guides 2018 EPS below consensus

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) -11% after-hours as it reports Q1 earnings that fell far short of expectations, citing "continued challenges on a gas-fired power project."

FLR also issues downside earnings guidance for FY 2018, now seeing EPS of $2.10-$2.50 vs. $3.19 analyst consensus estimate and its prior expectations of $3.10-$3.50, as the company again cites the gas-fired power project.

FLR says consolidated profit for Q1 totaled $52M, compared to $133M in the year-ago quarter, and consolidated ending backlog was $29.1B, compared to $41.6B a year ago.