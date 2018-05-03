Park Hotels up 0.9% after earnings, revised guidance

Q1 adjusted FFO of $137M or $0.65 per share vs. $138M and $0.64 a year ago.

Comp hotel adjusted EBITDA flat at $159M; margin down 10 basis points to 26.9%.

Comp RevPAR up 1.1% to $165.57; comp occupancy flat at 78.5%; comp ADR up 1% to $210.83.

Full-year comp RevPAR growth now seen at 0.5-2.5% up 50 basis points on both ends. Adjusted FFO per share is raised $0.02 at both ends to $2.76-$2.92. This follows the repurchase of 14M shares of common stock from HNA.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

Previously: Park Hotels & Resorts EPS of $0.71 (May 3)