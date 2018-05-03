Teradata -1.3% on Q1 beats, downside FY guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) drops 1.3% on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 3% Y/Y revenue growth. Q2 guidance has in-line revenue of $520M to $530M (consensus: $522.31M) and downside EPS from $0.17 to $0.19 (consensus: $0.32).

Downside FY18 guidance has revenue from $2.15B to $2.18B (consensus: $2.18B) and EPS of $1.40 to $1.46 (consensus: $1.53).

Key metrics: Subscription bookings mix, 62%; non-GAAP gross margin, 48.4%; cash flow from operations, $248M; FCF, $156M; cash, $939M; total debt, $525M; share repurchase, $76M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

