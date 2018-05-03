Universal Display -4.4% on Q1 misses, downside FY guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) drops 4.4% on Q1 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates with a 22% Y/Y drop in revenue. Downside FY18 guidance has revenue of $280M to $310M (consensus: $364.35M).

Key metrics: Revenue from material sales, $25.3M (-46% Y/Y); revenue from royalty and license fees, $15.9M (+126%); cost of materials, $5.7M (-53%).

EVP and CFO Sidney Rosenblatt: “The first half of the year is being impacted by the soft premium smartphone market, but in the second half, we expect to see a pick-up in OLED panel demand. As new OLED capacity ramps, we continue to expect 2019 to be a meaningful year of growth. Based on current production timelines, we expect the installed capacity base, as measured in square meters, to increase by approximately 50% by the end of 2019, as compared to the end of 2017.”

