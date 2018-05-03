Stocks claw back big early losses to finish flat

Stocks rebounded from a weak start to finish flat ahead of tomorrow's monthly jobs report, with the Dow edging out a five-point gain after falling nearly 400 points in morning trade.

"The market got very cheap and buyers just came in," FBN Securities chief market strategist Jeremy Klein said. "You'll still seeing sectors like banks lag [but] industrials had a really nice bounce. A stock like Boeing, which has been really dragging lately, found a nice bid this morning."

Boeing, which has struggled since reporting earnings last week, rallied 2% to help lift the Dow higher.

The S&P had dropped below its 200-day moving average of 23,750 for the first time since early April, amid uncertainty over the Fed’s plans, worries over a full-blown U.S.-China trade war and a batch of mediocre earnings reports.

In the end, three S&P sectors - industrials (+0.2%), materials (+0.3%) and tech (+0.3%) - finished higher, while eight ended lower, led by financials and health care losing 0.9% apiece.

WTI June crude oil settled 0.7% higher at $68.43/bbl.