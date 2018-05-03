Sierra Wireless beats with double-digit revenue gain

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is up 0.6% after hours, after logging a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings on the back of revenue gains in high-margin units.

Net earnings fell to $3.3M from $7.8M a year ago; EBITDA dropped to $9M from $12.6M.

But revenue gains of 15.9% were concentrated in currently smaller, higher-margin businesses (Enterprise, IoT) than its key OEM Solutions line.

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis slipped to 33.4% from 34.5%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $162.9M (up 7.8%); Services and other, $23.95M (up 139%).

Revenue by segment: OEM Solutions, $135.2M (up 2.1%); Enterprise Solutions, $29.2M (up 34.5%); IoT Services, $22.5M (up 218%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $195M-$203M and EPS of $0.17-$0.25.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

