Chemours +8% after strong Q1; reaffirms earnings at high end of guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) +8.2% after-hours as Q1 earnings easily beat expectations and revenues rose 20% Y/Y to $1.73B.

CC says volume growth across all three segments drove a 6% Y/Y increase in revenue; higher global average prices in the Titanium Technologies segment added another 10% to revenue, while currency was a 4% benefit.

Q1 Titanium Technologies sales jumped 32% Y/Y to $854M, Fluoroproducts segment sales rose 12% to $732M, and Chemical Solutions sales added 4% to $144M.

CC reiterates its forecast for FY 2018 earnings at the high end of its previously announced guidance range, and expects to deliver more than $700M in free cash flow for the full year.