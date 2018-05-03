Crescent Point Energy sheds 8% a day ahead of proxy fight decision

"We had a really good quarter on the things we could control... the differentials were unexpectedly wider than we thought in the quarter,” Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) President and CEO Scott Saxberg said following Q1 results that prompted a 7.7% drop in the share price in today's trade.

CPG's $91M Q1 net loss - a reversal from the $119M in earnings during the prior-year quarter - sets the stage for tension at tomorrow's annual shareholders meeting, which will see the culmination of a proxy fight for control of the company.

“Crescent Point’s continued dismal results this morning add urgency to our call for change,” says activist investor Cation Capital, which is pushing for a new CEO and new board members.

CPG says Q1 operating expenses rose 9% to C$12.94M and net debt added 11% to C$4.4B; the company says it is trimming 2018 capex by C$20M to C$1.78B and plans to sell some assets by the end of Q2 to raise ~C$225M to reduce debt.

Q1 production rose 3% Y/Y to 178.4K boe/day, and CPG expects Q2 output of more than 182K boe/day.