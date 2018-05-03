CBS gains 2.8% amid broad Q1 growth in subscribership

CBS shares are up 2.8% after hours as the company posts a healthy beat in its Q1 earnings.

Operating income fell in its cable networks unit, but the report was paced by double-digit revenue and profit gains in its key Entertainment segment, and non-advertising revenues continued to show strong buildups.

Overall, operating income rose 8% on an adjusted basis to $781M. Adjusted EPS rose 26% to $1.34.

"Beyond direct-to-consumer, our company-wide growth in paying subscribers is an extremely important and unique part of our success," says CEO Les Moonves.

"Specifically, when you combine our CBS and Showtime subs across traditional MVPDs, virtual MVPDs (a k a 'skinny bundles'), and direct-to-consumer services, CBS Corporation's subscribers are not only growing, but the growth is also accelerating. And the average rate per sub is increasing strongly as well."

Revenue by segment: Entertainment, $2.72B (up 15.7%); Cable networks, $609M (up 12.1%); Publishing, $160M (down 0.6%); Local Media, $415M (up 1.5%).

Operating income by segment: Entertainment, $492M (up 22.1%); Cable Networks, $230M (down 8%); Publishing, $16M (up 6.7%); Local Media, $118M (down 4.8%).

Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.73B (up 8.1%); Content licensing and distribution, $995M (up 17.8%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $979M (up 16.3%).

Cash flow from continuing operations rose to $717M from $678M.

Press release