Adverum -9.5% amid departures of CEO, chief medical officer

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 9.5% lower after hours following word that CEO/President Amber Salzman is stepping down from those roles and the board.

The board and Salzman came to a mutual determination on leaving the roles, the company says. The move's effective today.

Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer Leone Patterson will serve as interim president and CEO; Salzman will consult with the company to ensure a smooth transition as the company searches for a new permanent chief.

The company's also losing its chief medical officer, Athena Countouriotis, who's resigned effective May 11. Adverum's VP of clinical development, Linda Neuman, will serve as interim chief medical officer.

"The board and Amber have agreed that at this important time Adverum is best served by a chief executive officer based out of Company headquarters, rather than commuting weekly from the East Coast,” says Chairman Paul Cleveland.