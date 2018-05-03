Magellan Midstream says BridgeTex volumes jumped 50% in Q1

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says crude oil volumes on its BridgeTex pipeline surged 50% during Q1 to ~315K bbl/day on rising demand.

“The current tariff for spot shipment from both the Longhorn and BridgeTex pipelines is close to $4/bbl, so shippers can easily justify moving spot barrels in this pricing environment,” MMP CEO Michael Mears said during today's earnings conference call.

Midland crude differentials have crashed to the biggest discounts vs. benchmark futures in more than three-and-a-half years as production has outpaced pipeline takeaway capacity.

BridgeTex recently was expanded to 400K bbl/day from 300K and is expanding again to ~440K bbl/day, to be operational in early 2019.

Also, MMP says nearly all existing customers on its 275K bbl/day Longhorn pipeline have extended contracts under current terms for an additional two years.

