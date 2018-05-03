Motorola Solutions up after Q1 beat and raise

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is up 2.1% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q1 earnings along with a raise for its full-year outlook.

Revenues grew 15% overall and 10% on an organic basis. Organic revenue in North America was 8%.

GAAP EPS rose 53% and non-GAAP EPS was up 55% to $1.10.

Backlog, meanwhile, rose 13% to $9.6B.

Net sales breakout: Products, $801M (up 13.9%); Services, $667M (up 15.4%).

Operating earnings breakout (non-GAAP): Products, $127M (up 35%); Services, $133 (up 13%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue growth of 15% (organic growth of 4%) and EPS of $1.34-$1.39 (on the high side of consensus for $1.34).

For the full year, it now sees revenue growth of 14%, up from previous outlook for 10-11%. And it now forecasts EPS of $6.70-$6.85, up from $6.50-$6.65, and above consensus for $6.64.

Press release