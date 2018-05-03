Devon Energy’s big wells could boost Permian peers, analyst says

Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) optimistic production outlook, raising its full-year guidance to 536M-560M boe/day to reflect 16% Y/Y growth, is good news for other operators in the Permian Basin, says SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann.

DVN reported that two of its Permian wells produced the largest 24-hour initial production rates in the U.S. for Q1, as the Boundary Raider 6-7 Com 212H and 213H both flowed at more than 11K boe/day.

Dingmann says these initial flow rates are some of the most impressive ever seen in the Permian Basin, with the previous high in the region ~6.5K boe/day, so he believes DVN's peers that are working nearby could see similar success, boosting their profits.

Dingmann specifically cites Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO); he considers all the names as Buys except for CXO, which he rates as a Hold.