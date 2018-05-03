Acacia +1.4% after Q1 beat, lower guidance alongside ZTE ban

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) has gained 1.4% after hours following a Q1 earnings beat that contained light guidance for the current quarter as the company absorbs the government's actions against China's ZTE.

“Our second quarter 2018 outlook assumes no revenue contribution from ZTE after the effective date of the ZTE denial order,” says CFO John Gavin. “In addition, we have and will continue to take steps to reduce our year-over-year operating expense growth rate while continuing to fund our core strategic projects.”

Revenues beat expectations but fell more than 36%, to $72.9M.

The company swung to a net loss of $9.1M from a year-ago gain of $35.7M.

Non-GAAP income from operations fell to $2.2M from a year-ago $9.2M; non-GAAP net income dropped to $4.3M from $11.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA came to $5.4M, beating an expected $5.09M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $60M-$66M (light of consensus for $72.8M) and EPS of -$0.15 to -$0.03 (well light of expectations for a gain of $0.12/share).

Press release