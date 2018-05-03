Rubicon Project +1.7% as Q1 revenue beats Street

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) has gained 1.7% after hours and made up some of today's decline after its Q1 revenue topped expectations despite a 45% Y/Y drop.

Net loss came in worse than expected, widening to $27.8M from a year-ago loss of $15.8M. Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.44 compared to a year-ago -$0.16.

“We are performing very well in the early stages of supplier consolidation with our buyer partners, while continuing to deliver increasing revenue to our publishers," says CEO Michael Barrett. "Top line growth, combined with the cost actions we took in the first quarter, have us on track to be adjusted EBITDA positive in the fourth quarter of this year.”

EBITDA was -$14.2M, down from a year-ago gain of $1.1M and below expectations for -$13.4M.

Ad spend was up 10% to $211M, topping the company's expectations for $205M.

Take rate was 11.8%, and the company expects to meet or beat that rate in Q2. (Take rate was 23.7% a year ago.)

