Zayo Group COO resigns; REIT conversion idea advances

Along with its earnings miss, Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is losing a key executive, as President/Chief Operating Officer Andrew Crouch has resigned.

Shares are down 2.7% after hours.

The move is effective immediately; Crouch says he has no immediate plans and will take time to consider his next venture. The resignation is not related to his or the company's performance, Zayo says.

Meanwhile, the company says it's completed the first phase of a probe into whether to convert to a real estate investment trust for tax purposes.

It's moving that consideration forward to the next phase, a direct dialogue with the IRS.

"Based on its findings, it is likely Zayo will have alternatives that would enable REIT conversion and, as a result, has begun the next phase of evaluation and preparation," the company says.

It's also begun to execute organizational changes to prepare for a REIT conversion, including realigning segments to clearly delineate leasing network assets from ancillary services.