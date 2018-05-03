Vulcan Materials +7% after strong Q1 earnings, revenue beats

Vulcan Materials (VMC +7.5% ) surges after beating Q1 earnings and revenue expectations by wide margins.

VMC says unit margins in its core aggregates segment improved despite higher energy costs and shipment delays due to unusually cold and wet weather in certain markets.

On a same-store basis, the aggregates business delivered cash gross profit at a Q1 record high $5.33/ton, up $0.19/ton over the prior-year quarter despite an $0.11/ton increase in diesel; same-store shipments rose 1% Y/Y, with a 7% increase in daily shipment rates in March as weather conditions improved.

For FY 2018, VMC reaffirms guidance of EPS of $4.00-$4.65, in line with $4.27 analyst consensus estimate.

"Aggregates pricing momentum continues to improve, supported by demand visibility, higher diesel prices and tight logistics capacity," VMC says, adding that "we've begun to turn the corner with respect to cost challenges faced in 2017."