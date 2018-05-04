Mixed picture for UK local elections

Theresa May's Conservative Party has avoided widespread losses in 150 local council elections across England.

Some key seats were ceded, however, presenting a mixed picture for the British leader in her first electoral test since losing her party's parliamentary majority last year.

May has been struggling to even reach a consensus within her government over the shape of the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU bloc.

Sterling -0.1% to $1.3558

